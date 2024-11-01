Submit a Classified Ad
All classifieds are paid in advance. Submit your classified, then call us with your credit card information, or send a check or money order to:
The Shopper
306 Lindsey St.
Bowie, TX 76230
Prices:
Commercial
$7.00/15 words
20c ea. add. word
$7.00/15 words
20c ea. add. word
Personal
$6.00/15 words
15c ea. add. word
$6.00/15 words
15c ea. add. word
- Garage Sales are Free! (15 words or less)
- Front Page Classifieds are $13.50 for 15 words (additional words 25 cents each).
IMPORTANT: The deadline to submit a Classified Ad is always Mondays at 5 p.m.