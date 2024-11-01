Submit a Classified Ad

All classifieds are paid in advance. Submit your classified, then call us with your credit card information, or send a check or money order to:

The Shopper

306 Lindsey St.

Bowie, TX 76230

Prices:

Commercial

$7.00/15 words

20c ea. add. word Personal

$6.00/15 words

15c ea. add. word

Garage Sales are Free! (15 words or less)

(15 words or less) Front Page Classifieds are $13.50 for 15 words (additional words 25 cents each).

IMPORTANT: The deadline to submit a Classified Ad is always Mondays at 5 p.m.