The Shopper — 940-872-6186 — Direct Mail Publication, Total Circulation Over 14,000

Submit a Classified Ad

All classifieds are paid in advance. Submit your classified, then call us with your credit card information, or send a check or money order to:

The Shopper
306 Lindsey St.
Bowie, TX 76230

Prices:

Commercial
$7.00/15 words
20c ea. add. word
Personal
$6.00/15 words
15c ea. add. word

IMPORTANT: The deadline to submit a Classified Ad is always Mondays at 5 p.m.